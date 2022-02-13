A university don and dean of Student Affairs, Kwararafa University, Wukari, Dr Uzah Thomas, has said only Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, can put a stop to the incessant strike actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Dr Thomas who stated this yesterday in a paper he presented at the Civil Society Think Tank Round Table on a Glance into Nigeria’s Future and Governor Yahaya Bello’s Developmental Politics said he used Bello’s giant strides in the education sector to press home his point.

He said Bello, who is being tipped by many Nigerians to run for the office of the president in 2023, upon assuming office as Kogi State governor in 2015, ended the strike pandemic that had delayed academic activities at the state-owned university at Anyigba for years by pulling the university out of ASUU. He also established a new specialised university – Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara.

Uzah in his paper titled; “Looking into the Future of Nigeria through Governor Yahaya Bello’s Leadership Strides in Kogi State”, said; “There has been a massive investment in the educational sector in the state, with a large chunk of the state budget allocated to education. This has consequently reflected in the revamping of schools across the state. The quality of human resources in the state has improved tremendously by implementing a policy on training and retraining for teachers.”

He said; “In looking at Nigeria from the Kogi State perspective before the assumption of office Governor Yahaya Bello, it must be stated that leadership competence is what is required to take the country out of the doldrums. The agitations for zoning based on ethnicity do not stand a chance. This paper concludes that competence should be emphasised.”

In similar vein, Prof Ahmed Danfulani, former director general of National Institute for Peace and Strategy Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, said Governor Bello had set examples that should be amplified and used as a yardstick in assessing candidates that have signified interest in leading Nigeria.

