BY FELIX IGBEKOYI, Asaba

Delta State governor lfeanyi Okowa has said that only an irresponsible successor would not continue with his programmes as they are responsible initiatives.

The governor stated this yesterday during the graduation of 1,000 youths of the 2020/2021 cycle in the Skill Training Entrepreneurial Programme (STEP) and the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneur Programme (YAGEP).

‘’It is only an irresponsible person that will succeed me and not continue with my programmes because they are responsible initiatives. They have been legislated upon and signed into law by me,” Gov Okowa stated.

While saying the programme has been legislated upon and signed into law by him, he said the programme is not about ‘certificate’ but ‘sabificate’, urging the graduands not to kill the dream of a stronger Delta pursuit with a weak mind.

Among the beneficiaries empowered with starter-packs and take-off grants are 25 persons with disabilities (PwDs), one each from the 25 local government areas of the state, comprising 654 STEPreneurs and 346 YAGEPreneurs.

According to him, since inception in 2015, the job creation empowerment has covered 6,074 beneficiaries and the number has expanded the portfolio of the youth empowerment programmes, including RYSA, GEST, WESAP and ICT-YEP of the state government.

He warned fraudsters who are in the habit of seeking admission to benefit and block the chance of others, to desist or risk prosecution. He splashed a gift of N500,000 each on the 75 outstanding beneficiaries, N10 million and N7.5 million for the choir and dancing group of the programmes.

The chief job creation officer, Prof Eric Eboh, said the 1,000 beneficiaries have been trained in occupational, entrepreneurial and business skills.

He said the beneficiaries have been given starter-packs, shop-rent-support, other support packages, including cash support for critical farm operations.