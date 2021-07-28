Bauchi State government said it has expended N550million on the construction of the Government House Annex project and not N6.12 billion as erroneously reported by a section of the media on Monday.

The special adviser on media and publicity to Governor Bala Mohammed, Mukhtar Gidado, made the clarification in an interview with LEADERSHIP, saying the N6.12 billion reported by federal government media organisation was an error.

Mukhtar said the amount was spent on the construction of the completed section of the project comprising the temporary office of the governor, offices of the secretary to the state government (SSG), chief of staff, Government House and media centre among others.

“The completed section of the building was inaugurated by Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Monday.

“The total contract sum of the Government House project is N6.12 billion, but the completed annex which started in March 2021, costs N550 million, and not the N6.12 billion as being reported,” he said.

According to him, the new Government House project is designed with 32 different sections including staff quarters, international conference centre, clinic, access roads and offices of all principal officers to the governor, among others.

Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal led the 11 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to inaugurate the completed annex building on Monday in Bauchi.

Tambuwal and his colleagues were in Bauchi for the PDP Governors’ Forum meeting, where the new office annex was inaugurated.