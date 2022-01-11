Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, and his Rivers State counterpart Nyesom Wike have said the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) producing the president of Nigeria in 2023 are still very bright.

They declared that only the PDP can rescue Nigeria from its present state of insecurity and economic woes if the governors of the party work together.

Both governors spoke yesterday when Wike visited Diri at the Government House in Yenagoa.

Diri, who described the presidency as a sacred office, said the party had been repositioned to ensure it wins the presidency in the 2023 general election.

He said during the closed-door meeting that the PDP was the only party with the pedigree to give Nigerians hope and a sense of direction.

He said, “The presidency is one sacred office and we must do everything to protect it and ensure that our party clinches victory at the 2023 general polls.

“The number one thing for our party is our unity. Second is who becomes president. We have a capable national chairman that can steer us back to power come 2023.”

Commending Governor Wike for demonstrating leadership and purposeful governance, the governor stressed that states in the Niger Delta needed to unite more to tackle their common challenges, particularly in the areas of environmental pollution and underdevelopment.

He stressed the need for more consultations between him and his Rivers counterpart towards strengthening their bond of unity.

Diri also commended Wike for his role in ensuring the repositioning of the PDP, describing him as a committed party man.

In his remarks, Governor Wike expressed confidence that the PDP will produce the next president of Nigeria.

Governor Wike said Nigerians were waiting for the party to rescue them from the current situation in the country, stressing that leaders and members of the party cannot afford to miss this opportunity.

Wike emphasised the need for unity of purpose between Bayelsa and Rivers and the entire PDP, saying without a united front success would be elusive.

The Rivers governor lauded his Bayelsa counterpart for his developmental efforts and commitment to the party and urged people of the state to continue to support him.

“Today, I came to let everybody know that Douye Diri is one of the governors I can tell you has shown commitment even though he is new and he believes in the development of his state. I am not someone that will come and say what is not correct.

“I have also come to tell him that everybody must work together to make the PDP united because without a party there cannot be a presidential candidate. Let us all unite.

“Nigerians are waiting for PDP and we cannot afford to miss this opportunity. As governors, we must work together. Anybody can be a presidential candidate but if we are not united it cannot be possible,” Wike said.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by a high-powered delegation that included a former Rivers governor, Chief Celestine Omehia, two former Deputy Speakers of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara and Prince Chibudom Nwuche as well as a former minister of transport, Chief Abiye Sekibo.