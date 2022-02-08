Ahead of the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state, residents of the state have been enjoined to eschew violence and embrace peace to pave way for the development of the state.

A community leader in the state, High Chief Ajayi Peter Ojo who gave the advice called on the people to sustain the peace being enjoyed before, during and after the impending election.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, after he was installed by the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe as the 24th Oisa of Inisa, Odo-Ado, Ado Ekiti Ojo said no community can witness development in the absence of peace.

Ojo who pledged to partner with Oba Adejugbe in the development of Odo-Ado community, Ado Ekiti and the state at large stressed the need for the people to ensure a rancour and violence free polls.

“As one of the community leaders in the state, my advice to the people of my community and Ekiti State generally is to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the poll.

“They should avoid stoking violence, all manners of brigandages and vote for the candidates of their choice. That is the only way we can get the development we are yearning for”.

On his emergence from among the seven available houses which have the right to produce the Oisa, Ajayi thanked all chieftaincy houses and the leader of all the families, Chief George Adepoju for their support during the selection process.

