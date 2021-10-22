Immediate past president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and former minister of information, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has lent his voice to the call for a national rebirth.

He stated this in Lagos as the guest speaker at the 14th Anthony Cardinal Okogie Foundation (ACOF) annual lecture themed: “Whither Nigeria: Restructuring, Secession or Status Quo”, organised by Knights of St. John International and Ladies Auxiliary (KSJI).

Nwodo, who took his captive audience down memory lane, explained that the independence and post-independence constitution were anchored on regional differences which gave each region a preference to develop along its revenue capability and needs.

He said after the 1966 coup the military ushered in a unitary system of government for the country to suit its command structure which made the federating regions mere appendages of the federal government.

He further stated that this lopsided structure which was supposed to be jettisoned in 1999 by the Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar-led military administration was further entrenched in the current constitution.

Nwodo said Nigeria’s fundamental problem has remained so because the 1999 constitution was not a people-centered, endorsed and authenticated document. He said it is a military imposition that gave the North undue advantages over other federating units in the country.

The ex-minister who stated his belief in the indivisibility of Nigeria, however, added that for the country to regain prime place amongst comity of nations and the expected unity and progress, it needs to do away with the military imposed constitution for a more people-inclusive document.

“Our expectation now is that our President, will address the situation by constituting a nationwide conversation of all ethnic nationalities to look into the 2014 National Conference report and other trending views on this subject matter so as to come up with a consensus proposal,” Nwodo said.

He stressed that the present APC-led leadership and other political stakeholders must do all they can “to restructure before the next election in 2023, because the level of dissatisfaction in the country as evidenced by the last ENDSARS protest gives one the impression that any delay may lead to a mass boycott or disruption of the next elections to the point that we may have a more serious constitutional crisis of a nation without a government”.

In his Keynote address, His Grace, Most Rev Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, affirmed the theme of this year’s ACOF lecture, adding that “we as a country are faced with the problem of bad governance, corruption, insecurity, economic instability and banditry. These have left us with the need to reflect on solutions and answers to these cankerworms that are eating up our beloved country”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The archbishop further stressed that Nigeria was in need of a return to the ideals of a true federation and the values that once guided us as a nation.