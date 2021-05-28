The president emeritus of the Ijaw Youth Council, (IYC), Dr Chris Ekiyor, has said if the country is serious to move forward it must embrace true federalism which guarantees mutual respect for all the federating units.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP Friday, he pointed out that the present system gives room to a situation where some people are treated as first class citizens while the others are treated as slaves.

Ekiyor who contested the presidency of the Ijaw National Congress and lost lamented that despite the fact that the Niger Delta contributes most of the nation’s resources the region is facing marginalisation and neglect.

On the way forward he posited: “This country should go back to the first constitution that Aguiyi Ironsi tried to destroy. They should pick it and dust it up. Let regions have their power, let people run a federated system where we have mutual respect for each other. That’s the only way that this country can move forward.

“This unitary system that someone sits in Abuja and seize everybody’s patrimony and gives to you whatever they want cannot move the nation forward. It is a backward system. It is not for this kind of country with a multi-ethnic and multi-religious setting. Let’s make it clear that the beauty of it is that nobody can subject the rest of us to slavery or servitude”.