The media director of Chukwuma Umeoji campaign organisation and co- convener of “Transparency Youth Advocate”, Comrade Uloka Chukwubuikem, has said only Hon Chukwuma Umeoji can win the governorship poll for his party, APGA, with a wide margin and ensure that APGA retains Ag-Awka.

Uloka told journalists that the list, as published by INEC on July 16 where the particulars of Hon Chukwuma Umeoji and that of Professor Lillian Orogbu appeared as governorship and deputy governorship candidates of APGA, is yet to change and that status quo would be maintained till final publication of INEC before the November election proper.

He called on the general public to shun antics of those he described as shenanigans who are desperately plotting collapse and failure of APGA.

He said, “The court judgment from Awka High Court has already been overtaken by events and should be trashed into the waste bin. APGA already has a candidate for the November election and that person is Hon Umeoji whose name and particulars were published by INEC. I think it’s time the party came together and let all that happened in past remain in the past while we move on and prepare ourselves better for the crucial election.”

ADVERTISEMENT