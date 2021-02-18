By ANAYO ONUKWUGHA |

The comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area 2 Command, Awwal Mohammed, has declared that no cargo spends more than 24 hours after landing at the Onne Port if those involved make true and proper declaration of the contents.

Mohammed made the declaration yesterday when the executive members of the

ADVERTISEMENT

Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council paid him a courtesy visit in his office at Onne, Rivers State.

The customs comptroller said the 24 hours feat became possible because the service has begun the conduct of its operations, especially the revenue aspect of it, electronically.

He appealed to journalists to be objective in the reportage of issues concerning the Nigeria Customs Service, saying that when reports are balanced, it brings stability within the community.