By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area 2 Command, Auwal Mohammed, has declared that no cargo spends more than 48 hours after landing at the Onne Port if those involved make true and proper declaration of the contents.

Mohammed made the declaration when the executives of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council paid him a courtesy visit in his office at Onne, Rivers State.

The Customs Comptroller said the 48 hours feat became possible as the service began the conduct of it’s operations, especially the revenue aspect of it, electronically.

He appealed to journalists to be objectives in their reportage of issues concerning the Nigeria Customs Service, saying that when reports are balanced, it brings stability within the community.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Amaechi Okonkwo, said there was the need for journalists and Nigeria Customs Service, to work together in order to move the country forward.

Okonkwo said: “We need to work together with Onne Area Command of the Nigeria Customs in order to achieve set goals for the country.

“We need to build strategic partnership to enhance our performance. We will love to enjoy a better relationship with the NCS.”