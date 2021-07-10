A civil rights activist and former Kaduna Central Senator, Comrade Shehu Sani, has said that the appointment of a social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will amount to distraction for the electoral body.

Sani said Onochie’s denial of being a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was only for the purpose of scaling through Senate screening.

The former federal lawmaker, who took to his verified Facebook page on Friday, added that having Onochie as National Commissioner in INEC would cause disruption at the nation’s electoral umpire.

Sani wrote: “After years of defending her party and the President and abusing and insulting whoever disagrees, she is now denying her identity in order to pass the Senate screening.

“Lauretta in INEC will be a serious distraction and disruption for the electoral body.”