Italian-based Nigerian singer and songwriter, Onoriode Oghenevwogaga aka Onos Morgan is underway to write his name in gold in Italy.

The Afro-beat singer, whose new freestyle single, “Get Me” is enjoying massive airplay in Europe, is being tipped as star winner of an ongoing music competition back in Milan, Italy.

Onos Morgan is leading other contestants from different nationalities, having floored them in the first and second rounds of the singing contest.

And he’s looking good to coast home to victory .

The competition is being organized by Nokep TV , Italy, Saifam publishing company.

The grand finale comes up in a couple of days and Onos Morgan has promised to spoil his European fans with some more smashing hit songs.

Recall that the singer last year secured his spot in the country’s music scene with the release of his wave-making debut single, Alika.

The Delta State-born Afro-pop singer, who doubles as a dancer, relocated to Italy in 2015, where he began his career in music.

