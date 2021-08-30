Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has debunked report of conflict between the NSA and the Interim Administrator Presidential Amnesty Programme over tenure extension.

The head, Strategic Communication ONSA, ZM Usman, said contrary to the report, the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme enjoys the full support and confidence of the National Security Adviser.

He therefore called on stakeholders and amnesty beneficiaries to continue to support ongoing reforms of the programme.