…say critics of intelligence agencies mischievous

Some Civil Society Groups have reacted to media reports credited to a coalition of NGOs questioning the efficiency of the intelligence gathering architecture in the country.

The groups, Concerned Citizens of North-East Region, Citizens Action for Better Nigeria and Arewa Youth Federation in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja and signed signed by their leaders, Mallam Idris Muhammad, Smart Edward and Adamu Matazu respectively wondered why anybody will cast aspersions on the capacity and professionalism of Nigeria’s intelligence architecture.

“We are dismayed to note that certain unscrupulous elements whose stock in trade is peddling falsehood could question the role of the Department of State Security (DSS) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA). These are top performing agencies that are at par with their sister agencies like FBI, CIA and KGB. To say they are not performing is treasonable” the statement added.

Recalling the excellent outings of both DSS and DIA in arresting the duo of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Ighoho, the group is surprised that any well-meaning Nigerian will underplay these giant strides and seek rather to blackmail officers and men who put their lives on the line for the service of their father land.

“We make bold to say that the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB and Sunday Ighoho of Oduduwa Republic as well as other top arrest and clamp down on errant citizens bent on distabilising the country is nothing but the pure work of professionals who infiltrate enemy lines to gather information as its never done elsewhere” the groups intoned.

Nigerians have not forgotten the fact that the Southeastern part of Nigeria was flashpoint of criminal activities. The Anambra election almost didn’t hold until the military and DSS stepped in, flushing the bad eggs and making the southeast safe age. This is a job well done and worthy of commendation instead of criticisms, the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

While intelligence gathering is important, what is done to the intelligence is another thing all together. “If intelligence gathering is enough, America wouldn’t have experienced the tragedy of 9/11, the IRA would have stopped bombing British towns and Israel would have been free from the attacks of Hamas and Hezbollah” the statement added.

While there is no justification for the lapses that occasionally occur as it is common and usual with human systems, the groups called on all Nigerians to support the security agencies with credible intelligence as security is everybody’s business. Taking the backseat and being an agent to be used by critics is not just unpatriotic but treasonable.

The groups urged the DSS and DIA to discountenance what they described as ranting by enemies of the state who only desire is to plot evil against the country and her leaders.