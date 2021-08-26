The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has charged innovators to build a strong, Science, Technology and Innovation- driven national economy that is united, peaceful, prosperous and highly respected globally.

The Minister gave this charge yesterday in Abuja, at the presentation of Prizes, Cash, and Awards/Plaques to outstanding exhibitors/innovators of the 2021 Science Technology and Innovation (STI) EXPO.

He told the awardees to work harder to provide more solutions bordering on STI challenges, even as he advised them to make good use of the cash prizes given to them. The Minister noted that the nation can only become relevant with giants strides in STI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Permanent Secretary Edet Sunday Akpan in his remarks admonished the awardees to improve upon their innovations until they are fully commercialized, a statement from the Press and Public Relations unit of the Ministry, said.

He tasked them to be focused on building a better Nigeria that is Science, Technology and Innovation driven.

The awards presented are as follows: Junior Engineer Technicians And Scientists (JETS) Category with the first position going to Calvary Arrows College, Gboko, Benue State. The second position went to St. Thomas Aquinas College, Akure, Ondo State while the third position went to Junior Secondary School, Phase3 Gwagwalada, Abuja

In the Technology Entrepreneur Category, the First position went to Inventor Ernest Adzor, second position went to Project Team on COVID-19 while Wooks Brothers Nigeria limited took the third position.

In the Research Institution Category, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) took the first position; the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT), came second while the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) took the third position.

In other prizes and award presentation, Miss Faith Odunsi emerged winner of the 2021 Global Open Mathematics Competition.