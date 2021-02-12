By Nkechi Isaac |

The minister of science and technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has commended the Dr. Oladipo kolawole- led team from Adeleke University Ede for their preliminary research and production of a vaccine for Coronavirus.

Onu gave the commendation when he received the director-general of NABDA and members of the National Bioethics Committee in his office yesterday in Abuja.

The minister commended the researchers from Adeleke University for putting Nigeria’s name on the global list of vaccine producers, adding that indigenous vaccine production will help Nigeria handle its own challenges.

He further said that when Nigeria has successfully produced her own vaccine, it will contribute positively to national economic growth as the vaccine will be exported to other countries.

“We want to be a great nation with the ability to support African and other nations all over the world,” he added.

Onu further said that the national bioethics committee has become an important organ of every society, with the advent of rapid advances in science, technological advancement, medicine, life sciences, biotechnology, as well as societal changes.

The minister commended the move by UNESCO in providing Nigerian government the information required for the establishment of national bioethics committee and to initiate the process.

The bioethic committee, he said, will help restore the human dignity to all Nigerians, and enable the country to solve many of the challenges confronting her without looking for external help.