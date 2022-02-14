Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has called on the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) and Vice Chancellors of Universities to collaborate through the Energy Research Centres, to promote Research and Innovation for sustainable Economic Development in the country.

The Minister said this, during the Meeting with the Vice Chancellors of Host Universities of the Energy Research Centres under the Purview of Energy Commission of Nigeria on Tuesday, in Abuja a statement issued yesterday by Afonja Ajibola, Director of Press and Public Relations Unit of the Ministry said.

Onu said that the meeting will further strengthen the relationship between the ECN, the host Universities and the Ministry for the purpose of promoting research and innovation in the energy sector.

He further stated that some of the Research and Development (R&D) outputs in the country have remained in the shelves in the centres without getting into the market.

He however, noted that the annual Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Expo, which has been taking place in the ministry, has helped to provide the forum where entrepreneurs, investors and financiers meet with inventors and innovators, thereby facilitating the commercialization of research output.

Onu also stated that the Presidential Executive Order 5 initiated by the Ministry, has equally supported local capacity participation in procurement of STI components in the country.

The Minister commended the Energy Research Centres for their innovative outputs in areas of Energy Research Centres, which includes solar water heaters, solar crops, dryers, biomass digesters, solar chick brooders, solar PV systems for lighting, water pumping and many others.

The Minister said that both Research institutes and the host universities can benefit in a number of ways from one another through the review of operational guidelines of University-based Energy Research Centers, through the elimination of friction as well as facilitating effective working relationships.

He urged the committee to complete its work within one week of the inauguration.

Responding on behalf of the six Vice Chancellors of Host Universities of Energy Research Centers, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin Professor Lilian Imuetinyan Salami appreciated the minister for the meeting, saying that the only way the country can grow is through STI development.

She added that the Youths should be encouraged to bring out ideas that can be incubated in the universities.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mr. Edet Akpan Sunday, in his closing remarks, read out the terms of reference of the Operational Guidelines for the University Based Energy Research Centres under Energy Commission of Nigeria to the committee.

These include; to review the operational guidelines of the University -Based Energy Research Centres funded and supervised by the ECN with a view to better enhance Energy Research and Innovation, eliminate areas of frictions and to facilitate smooth symbiotic working relationship between the host universities and the commission in no distant future.

The guidelines also include carrying out the review and bringing out how research officers of the commission can attain the rank of professors.