The minister of Science Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that the implementation of the Executive Order No 5 will ensure Nigeria acquires technologies that will help in positioning the nation towards self-sufficiency on Science Technology and Innovation (STI).

Onu made this known at the sensitisation workshop of the staff of Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation on the full implementation of the Presidential Executive Order 05 in Abuja.

The minister also made history as he became the first inductee into the hall of fame of the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutes (ASURI).

He said, “The Executive Order is revolutionary as it is a contribution of the Ministry towards transforming the nation to the level of greatness ordained by God”.

According to a statement issued by Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Afonja Ajibola, the Minister stressed that the absence of Presidential Executive Order 5, led to the decline of the petroleum refineries as Nigerian engineers were not involved in the construction and repair of the refineries in the first place.

Onu lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, who signed the Order in 2018 for his support and also urged Nigerians to support the full implementation of the Executive Order, for the sustainable growth and development of the country.

On the recently revised STI policy, the Minister said that when fully implemented it will be the key to unlock great opportunities for the country’s overall socio-economic development.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Monilola Udoh in her remarks, noted that every average Nigerian must be aware of the Executive Order 5 in terms of skills and resources.

She admonished the relevant MDAs and stakeholders to take the sensitization exercise seriously in order to transfer the knowledge gotten during the course of the workshop.

The National Coordinator of the Strategy implementation task office of the Presidential Executive Order No. 05 (SITOPEO-5) Engr. Ibiam Oguejiofor said the order will encourage Nigerian youths to be at the centre of socio-economic activities. He added that the Executive Order was timely to get Nigeria prepared for the challenges ahead.