Former board member of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Alhaji Mustapha Liman, has stated that the responsibility for resolving the lingering leadership crisis in Nigeria’s basketball lies on the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

He applauded the neutrality position of the Sports Ministry in the crisis, describing such a stand of the Ministry as the only panacea toward resolving the protracted leadership tussle.

Liman, who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, said the leadership problem in the NBBF is local and hence local solutions should be employed in resolving the issue.

The former basketball player and coach however believed that some selfish Nigerians are using FIBA as a pawn in escalating the crisis.

He noted that those entrusted to administer basketball in the country killed the game and that fresh and young minds should come on board to salvage the sport.

“What is happening in Nigeria’s basketball is so sad, but I am happy that the Ministry is taking the right decision. From all indications; the ministry has shown that they are neutral.

“The best thing to do now is that the Ministry should organize a fresh election using their guidelines as applicable to other federations; and not the satanic document they are calling the constitution.

“Engr Musa Kida has been on the board of NBBF since 1997, he is the longest serving board member but unfortunately with nothing to show. It was very sad for what happened five years ago when the game was hijacked. They killed the league and they started depending on foreign players,” Liman stated.

The former Niger Potter coach also queried why Kida has not settled the allowances and bonuses owed the D’Tigress, despite interventions from the Sports Ministry and the National Assembly after the international embarrassment his action brought to the country.