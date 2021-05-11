BY MARK ITSIBOR |

Leaders from the public and private sectors have extoled the legacies of former director-general of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Engr Chidi Izuwah (snr).

Speaking at a memorial colloquium that was held in his honour yesterday, minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, described late Izuwah as a rare Nigerian with amazing character.

“He was such an amazing human being. He was a very resourceful and a hardworking man. He was a bundle of knowledge. He would have done more if not for death that kept him away,” Aregbesola said at the event held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Also, minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, said the demise of Chidi was a big loss to humanity. “Good friend we had, good friend we lost. In Chidi we lost a man of conviction, zeal, energy, uncommon enthusiasm and a lover of God,” he stated.

Senator Mamora said Chidi’s passion for infrastructure development in Nigeria and Africa was uncommon, even as he prayed that Chidi’s memories would continue to inspire the living.

Foreign Affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the late Izuwah was very pensionable in ensuring that Nigeria has the needed infrastructure. “It’s painful to lose him at a time the country needs him most. But we thank him so much for what he did. He was novel,” Onyeama said.

n her part, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Essan, said Chidi’s drive and passion helped to put up a world class contractual framework for Nigeria, which she said helped to bring about rapid infrastructure development in Nigeria.