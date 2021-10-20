The deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia State, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has applauded the peaceful conduct of October 16 state congress of the All Progressives Congress in Abia State.

Onyejeocha, who spoke to journalists in Umuahia, said the Party got it right in the state and commended the congress committee for conducting a hitch free congress, describing the process as very orderly and transparent.

The ranking lawmaker said that the high level of maturity exhibited by members was a great asset for the party. According to her, what transpired in the state today was a good example of political maturity and dialogue among members.

She therefore, commended the delegates for their loyalty to the party and the country.

Congratulating those who emerged as leaders of various positions, Onyejeocha implored them to justify the confidence reposed in them and ensure that the All Progressives Congress is well positioned to win every election in the state.

“I wish to implore those elected to do justice and always be available for the people and the party. They should never allow individual interests to override the wishes of the people.

“I wish to call on those that won to embrace those that didn’t win because the party is for all,” she said.

Those elected at the congress as the State executive committee of the APC are Chief Enyinnaya Harbour !Chairman) Chief Grant Nwogu (Deputy Chairman), Chief Chidi Avoaja (Secretary), Mrs Chino Erondu (State Woman Leader), among others.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the national committee for APC Congress in Abia State, Hon. Kolawole Babatunde, has described a parallel congress conducted by a faction of the party as “mere picnic”.

He said a total of 1,277 delegates out of the 1,700 were accredited for the exercise.

“The congress was peaceful and well conducted. People came out from the 17 LGAs. There is no victor or loser, APC won. You can see the response, and it was massive,” he said.

Babatunde who is a former member of the House of Representatives from Ondo state, said those who conducted a parallel congress risk sanction as his panel was the only one sent by the party’s national secretariat to conduct the state congress in the state.

He said, “Any individual or group organising another congress elsewhere is on picnic. The party constitution is very clear that there should be no parallel congress anywhere. There are sanctions for such individuals or groups.”