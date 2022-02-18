In order to raise awareness for the plight of the abducted Nigerian schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, and mark the fourth anniversary of the abduction of student of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe State on February 19, 2018, the founder of the #FreeLeahSharibu Movement, Reno Omokri, has released a charity single titled, ‘Angels On Guard: A Song for Leah’.

The song, which brings up emotions and memories of the nation’s lingering insecurity issues, was written by music diva, Onyeka Onwenu and performed by the elegant stallion herself, gospel music veteran, Panam Percy Paul and Omokri, who was a media aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

One of the highlights of the four minute, thirty-eight-second song produced by Teekay Witty, is the voice of Nathan Sharibu, Leah Sharibu’s father, pleading to the government and the security agencies to help deliver his daughter to him and the family, no matter what it takes.

‘Angels on Guard: A Song for Leah’ was inspired by Omokri and is intended to draw global attention to the case of Leah Sharibu, who was abducted by Islamic terrorists along with 109 other schoolgirls, who were later released except Leah.

Recall that on the day Boko Haram insurgents kidnapped students of Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi in 2018, five of those girls died on the day of their abduction. 104 were later released because they were either Muslims, or agreed to abandon Christianity. Leah Sharibu is the only girl still in captivity, because, according to the released girls, she refused to give up her faith.

Omokri, who remains a critic of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, has been campaigning for Leah Sharibu’s release since 2018, and has written a book titled ‘Leah Sharibu: The Girl Boko Haram Left Behind’. 100% of the royalties of the book was paid to Leah’s mother.

He met Boris Johnson, now Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who modeled the first #FreeLeahSharibu T-shirt on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. A charity auction of #FreeLeahSharibu T shirts raised over £4,000, 100% of which was donated to Leah’s parents.

Mr. Omokri also wore a customised #FreeLeahSharibu tracksuit over Mount Everest on Thursday, April 11, 2019, and has met with nine sovereign governments in a bid to pressure the Nigerian administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to secure Miss Sharibu’s release.

The video of the new song was shot by Sleeky Jay.