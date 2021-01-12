Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru, could be on his way back to Istanbul this week as Galatasaray have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign the Nigeria winger on a six-month loan deal with the option to buy.

Onyekuru has struggled to break into Niko Kovac’s team with just four appearances in Ligue 1 this season, which dates back to September.

His return to the Turk Telekom Stadium would be his third stint with the Lions, having previously played with them for the entire 2018-19 and the second half of the 2019-20 season.