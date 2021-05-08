Galatasaray have confirmed Henry Onyekuru’s return to training ahead of today’s Istanbul derby against league leaders Besiktas.

Onyekuru, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco has been sidelined with injury in recent weeks.

The winger trained with his teammates at the Florya Metin Oktay Facilities on Thursday and took part in Friday’s training session at the same venue.

Former Flying Eagles defender James Ozorwanfor has also rejoined his teammates in training after recovering form Covid-19.

” In the main part of the training, tactical work was carried out under the management of our coach Fatih Terim,”reads a statement on the club website.

“The training was completed after the regeneration run and cooling movements.

“Henry Onyekuru participated in training with the team throughout the training.

“Fatih Öztürk, Christian Luyindama and James Ozornwafor, whose quarantine periods were completed and the 10th day tests reached a negative result, worked with the team in training.”

The third Nigerian at the club Oghenekaro Etebo is also expected to feature in the game.

Galatasaray are third on the table with 75 points, six points adrift of leaders Besiktas.

A win for Fathi Terim’s side will see them reduce the gap to three points with rounds of matches to be played.