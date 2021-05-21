Arole Oodua and Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has called for robust policies that will encourage Nigeria’s young populations to become active players in the economy and wealth creation.

Oba Ogunwusi, an unrepentant advocate of youth development, said the solutions to Nigeria’s current economic challenges are within if the youths are empowered to maximise their potentialities.

The monarch, who is the co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers spoke with newsmen after he recent visited Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals.

He said Nigerian youths are full of ambitions, hopes and dreams, stressing that with the involvement of unique Nigerians by the business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the current economic challenges facing Nigeria would soon be over.

The Ooni said: “Our young populations are more sophisticated with a powerful culture of patriotism that has beclouded our political system for decades. They are bound through one creed, belief and inclusiveness irrespective of ethnicity or religion. Their contributions are intrinsic and very central to our future.

“We must begin to champion a new Africa through the eyes of our young population whose ideals reveal a sense of optimism with pathways to prosperity.

“I am full of admiration as this integrated refinery and petrochemical project which is being ranked as the largest in Africa and one of the largest in the world has the capacity to bring Africa to the frontiers of economic possibilities, holding the special key to meet the increasing domestic fuel demand, creating exponential employments for our teeming youths, whilst generating foreign exchange through exports.

”We all must commend the superlative dedication of Alhaji Aliko Dangote to this mission which is a strong symbol of industrial progress and rejuvenation. Indeed, it is a modern mirror of inspiration to our brilliant young people that are resiliently and unashamedly establishing cutting-edge products while making immense contributions to our economic development,” he said.