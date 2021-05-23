The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has extolled the leadership qualities of the director general (DG), National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof Abubakar O Sulaiman, describing him as a goal getter.

The Ooni spoke when Prof Sulaiman led the management team of NILDS to Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

While commending the DG for his giant strides in his two years of overseeing affairs of the Institute, he described him as a goal getter, who has been serving the country, not only when he was minister of National Planning, but even as an academic, one who is conscious of the significant role traditional rulers play in ensuring that development permeates the grassroots.

He expressed his excitement to receive and host the team and promised to facilitate the Institute’s collaboration with relevant bodies in the state in line with its pivotal role in developments as well as the nexus it provides for synergy among all arms of government.

While emphasising the importance of NILDS, Ooni said the Institute has a role to play in reorientating the minds of youths towards governance and consequent interest in nation building.

Speaking earlier, Prof Sulaiman said the paramount ruler symbolises unity and has supported many developmental issues in the country.

He further described his intervention in ensuring entrenchment of growth and development as unrivaled. He thanked the imperial majesty for his magnanimity and show of love and prayed he reigns beyond his forefathers and the kingdom’s prosperity.

Meanwhile, as part of a two-day working visit to Osun State, the DG is expected to meet the governor of the state, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, to discuss series of capacity building development activities that NILDS has been carrying out for parliamentarians at the state level as he believes the Osun State House of Assembly should not be left out, but should work out modalities on achieving training for Osun State government.