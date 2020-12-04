His imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has concluded the preparations to host inaugural “The Mothers’ Council Conference” on Tuesday, 8th December, 2020.

Oba Adeyeye is buoyed by the significance of women in crowning kings in Yorubaland and how it has given the Yoruba nation a leverage over other tribes in Nigeria.

His imperial Majesty later called all women from other tribes to join hands in the uplift of the country.

The Conference tends to dwell on “What Women Want” at this critical period where poverty, unemployment and Economic recession are bane of the World.

According to the coordinator of the event and Founder of Make Me Elegant Foundation, Mrs Kehinde Adelaja Okoroafor, and the co host Founder Hope4Sure Foundation Ms Peju oke the twin day event will kick-off with inauguration/Award Presentation on Tuesday, 8th December, 2020; at Ooni’s Palace; 12:00 Noon Prompt.

The Inaugural Mothers’ Council Conference will be held virtually via Zoom on 10th December, 2020 at 3: 00pm.

It will also capture Women’s empowerment, challenges and book lunch titled “My Journey To Freedom: How I Survived Human Trafficking (Voice of Shagala); written by Abidemi Martha Adefenwa.

Many great women, who have made their marks within and outside Nigeria, are billed to grace the occasion.

Few of the personalities expected to speak at the events are: Vice President of Liberia, Chief (Dr) Jewel Howard Taylor, Nigerian Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Dame Pauline K. Tallen, Her Excellency, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Her Excellency, Arabirin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, First Lady, Ondo State, Vice Chairperson of Mothers’ Council, Princess Folashade Ogunwusi Fadairo, Charmaine Williams Councillor 7/8 wards, city of Brampton Canada,Dr Erima Bell Deputy Lieutenant of County of Greater Manchester as a representative to her Majesty, Uruemu Adejinmi. Councillor, Longford County Council, Republic of Ireland,Roxy Ndebumadu Councilwoman, City of Bowie, Maryland, USA, Founder, Alika Women’s Alliance,and many more.