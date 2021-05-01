ADVERTISEMENT

YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye

Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has urged Nigerians to patronize locally made products, saying such gesture was required to improve the country’s economy.

Ooni Ogunwusi made the call yesterday at his Ile Oodua palace in Ile-Ife while playing host to the management of Titan Multi-business Investment Ltd, producers of Titan Rice who were on a courtesy visit for the commissioning of Titan Farms corporate head office and rice factory located in Ibadan.

The Ooni who is the co- chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, commended the Titan management for its patriotism and originality, while rendering qualitative services to Nigerians.

“We should commend the management of this great

company and other few ones across the country for standing up to the challenges in the competitive market, it is obviously not easy. What I want to encourage our people to do is to patronize this brand and I assure Nigerians that they’ll be proud,” the Ooni said.