The directorate of media and public affairs of the Ooni of Ife’s palace has debunked the alleged promise of a private jet to the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, by a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke.

A statement issued on Friday and made available to newsmen in Osogbo by the director of Media and Public Affairs, Ooni Palace, comrade Moses Olafare, stated that the directorate never issued a statement to that effect.

Olafare insisted that no such report was issued from the palace despite the fact that the politician’s speech according to him was twisted by some writers with hidden intentions including to drag the respected stool of the Ooni in mud.

Adeleke had as part of measures to seek support for his political ambition paid a courtesy visit to the monarch in his palace.

The statement reads in part: “While further clarifications could be sought from videos that emanated from the visit, the Ooni’s singular request was for a credible election devoid of crisis for the betterment of all, which the PDP chieftain agreed to”.

Olafare maintained that in the usual character of all political office aspirants and party’s candidates without exception, the visiting Senator Adeleke made several promises including the reconstruction of roads in Ile-Ife and completion of the Osun state airport project at Ido-Osun among others.

“On the controversial “Private Jet” it is a common knowledge that the Adeleke family has a fleet of private aircrafts which could have been the basis for the governorship hopeful to have lightly said, “Baba Private Jet tee ma gun gan n be n’le. (Baba, private jets you may need for your trips are readily available)”.

“While it is ridiculous to see such misinformation trend on supposed credible news platforms including national dailies, the palace of the Ooni wishes to caution the general public from erroneously believing the false report as it is a lie from the pit of hell.