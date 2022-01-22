The Ooni of Ife, HRM Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has confirmed the nomination and appointment of the senior special assistantto President Muhammadu Buhari on Youth and Students Affairs, Hon. Nasir Adhama, as the royal patron of the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC).

The confirmation was contained in a letter addressed to the NYC president, Blessing Akinlosotu, and signed by the chief executive officer of the Ooni of Ife global outreach, Dr Ayobami Oyedare, on behalf of the His Imperial Majesty, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja on Saturday.

The Ooni in the letter, lauded the purposeful vision and doggedness of Hon. Adhama in championing a multipurpose national youth space that is delivering outstanding results.

He stressed the need to keep the young populations of Nigeria moving forward with their modern inventiveness and revolutionary approach, which, according to him, are central to the objectives of the congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ife monarch equally commended the efforts of the organisation in youth-related activities, stressing that the efforts of the organisation would not be in vain.

He commended President Buhari for appointing Hon. Adhama as his senior special assistant, even as he lauded the administration’s friendly policies and patriotic approach that are redefining the national contributions of young people to nation-building.

ADVERTISEMENT