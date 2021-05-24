In his commitment to break barriers impeding youth development in the public and private sectors of the country, the Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, at the weekend declared the Royal Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF), 2021; a youth development and capacity building initiative open.

Opening the 14-day event which is in its second year during a press conference at the Ile Oodua Palace of Ife, Ooni Ogunwusi explained that the latest edition is premised on the progress achieved in 2020.

According to him, the edition is more committed to upholding its fundamental objective of breaking protocols, especially the growth of young starters among other things,

“Most of our plans last year were truncated by the covid-19 pandemic which shut down the entire world after our trip to Ghana where I took some youth leaders for a meet-and-greet with critical stakeholders early last year.”

“The meet-and-greet strategy was created to achieve the targeted goals of RAYLF, especially in the creation and sustenance of dependable connection for our youth leaders. It helps us to bring them closer to power and it has been yielding results.

Ooni Ogunwusi who is the Co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), stressed that his initiative is currently working on engaging concerned institutions in the country for the removal of discriminations like age, faith and tribe among others and equally stop demanding tax from pioneer starters who are mostly young persons.