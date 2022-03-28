Since Nigeria became independent, achieving economic development through rapid industrialisation has been elusive, and this has been the principal focus of the various administrations in the country.

Manufacturing has generally been described and accepted as a catalyst for economic growth and development all over the world. Industrialisation is widely conceived as a critical tool for accelerating economic growth and development.

However, the inclement macroeconomic environment in Nigeria has constrained the performance of the manufacturing sector. Particularly, with the triadic rates: high and rising inflation rate, double digit lending rate and unfavourable exchange rate parity. The regulatory environment is harsh and induces high business operating cost in the economy. There is also infrastructure deficit which businesses contend with.

As a result of the high-cost business environment, the manufacturing sector has persistently suffered low-price competitiveness as plethora of close substitutes to Nigerian manufactured products are officially imported into the country while some others are smuggled in through the land borders.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to assuage the high-cost manufacturing environment and improve the competitiveness of Nigerian manufactured products, funding at liberal lending rate (single digit) became critical. This explains why the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) created several development funding windows with ‘single digit’ interest rates to support real productive businesses including manufacturing.

Over the years, the apex bank has been able to carry out several intervention programmes to boost the economy of the country. There have been interventions in agric, power, manufacturing, and SMEs.

Some of the interventions for access to finance are; Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI); CBN-BOI Industrial Facility (CBIF); Textile Sector Intervention Facility (TSIF); Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF); RSSF using Differentiated Cash Reserve Ratio (RSSF-DCRR); Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF); Agri-business/ Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS); Youth Empowerment Development Programme (YEDP); Non-oil Export Stimulation Facility (NESF); Export Development Facility (EDF); Small and Medium Enterprises Credit Guarantee Scheme (SMECGS); N1.1 trillion intervention fund; among others.

In the CBN Communiqué of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on March 21, 2022, the Committee, noted that although the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), remained above the 50-index points benchmark in February 2022, it moderated slightly to 50.1 index points from 51.4 index points in January 2022. This sustained positive performance in the manufacturing PMI reflects the resilience of the economy in light of persisting headwinds to the recovery.

Also, in the Communiqué, between January and February 2022, the apex bank disbursed the sum of N428.31 billion under the N1.0 trillion Real Sector Facility to 37 additional projects in the manufacturing, agriculture, and services sectors. Cumulative disbursements under the Real Sector Facility currently stand at N1.75 trillion, disbursed to 368 projects across the country. Under the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP), the Bank has disbursed the sum of N29.51 billion to 31 projects, comprising 16 in manufacturing, 13 in agriculture, and two in healthcare.

As part of its effort to support the resilience of the healthcare sector, the Bank also disbursed N8.50 billion to 6 healthcare projects under the Healthcare Sector Intervention Facility (HSIF), bringing the cumulative disbursements to N116.72 billion for 124 projects, comprising of 31 pharmaceuticals, 56 hospitals, and 37 other services. An additional tranche of N14.7 million was disbursed to five researchers under the Healthcare Sector Research and Development (HSRD) Grant.

The CBN stated that its intervention schemes have helped to stimulate growth and boost GDP. The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, said said that the central bank, as a development finance institution, has a responsibility to support the economy especially in difficult times.

“We reiterate the fact that the CBN remains a development finance-oriented central bank and it is normal for a developing economy to deploy the development finance tools through intervention to support the growth of the economy,” Emefiele explained.

Also, speaking on several interventions by the CBN made available to critical sectors of the economy, especially the manufacturing sector at the annual dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in 2021, the CBN Governor said the Apex Bank created N1 trillion facility in loans to boost local manufacturing and production across critical sectors; of which 53 major manufacturing projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Other interventions of the CBN in the manufacturing sector included N100 billion, (which was later increased to N200 billion) intervention fund for the pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and healthcare practitioners meant to expand and strengthen the capacity of healthcare institutions.

“The interventions also included the N50 billion revival fund for the textile industry and the N10 billion intervention fund to the Kano State Government to revive industries in the state,” he said.

According to Emefiele, our interventions particularly in the manufacturing and the agriculture sectors significantly helped to encourage continuous improvements in growth in these two key sectors of our economy. Today, we have also seen increased efforts of our local manufacturing firms to engage in backward integration efforts. Second, a visit to any major retail chain will reveal an increasing number of high qualities made in Nigeria products relative to imported goods, which is helping to increase domestic production, generate employment and wealth in our country. If these intervention efforts were not carried out by the monetary and fiscal authorities, our economy would have been in a grim state.

“We must take deliberate steps to diversify the base of the Nigerian economy. As the true African Giant, we must fold our sleeves and do everything possible to stop the incidence of importing anything and everything. Proactive steps on the part of stakeholders in the private sector in collaboration with the government in supporting the growth of sectors such as manufacturing, ICT, and infrastructure, will strengthen our ability to deal with the challenges of COVID-19, and stimulate further growth of our economy.”

Also, operators in the Nigerian manufacturing sector commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) interventions in the real sector and sued for improved access to infrastructure and foreign exchange to make the interventions more effective.

The chairman of the Pharmaceutical Sector of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Fidelis Ayebae, recently noted that the intervention came with a soothing balm because there is no way we would be profitable by borrowing at between 25 and 30 per cent from the commercial banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The window that CBN gave is nine months for people to access this fund. I have accessed it as the managing director and promoter of the Fidson Healthcare Plc and I am sure that over time everybody that applied will access it given that the fund is real and that the CBN is indeed eager to assist the Nigerian industry to contribute their quota to nation-building.”

At the commissioning ceremony of the 3M/MT Cement Plant by BUA Group in Sokoto, chairman, BUA Cement Plc, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, said, “The support of the Central Bank of Nigeria in setting up this gigantic project is also worthy of mention.

“So far, we have invested over a billion dollars in the past four years and we urge the CBN to continue to support industries like ours that use locally sourced raw materials to add value because as mentioned earlier, these industries potentially save the country billions of dollars yearly and also ensure products are readily available across the length and breadth of the country.”

Meanwhile, stakeholders stated that “No doubt, development funds are critical to driving manufacturing investment and by extension, production. This is because the single digit interest rate for developments fund far contrasts the more than 25 per cent rate charged on commercial banks’ lending. The various CBN funding windows are commendable but the poor implementation hinders the attainment of the noble objectives of these funds.”