BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has unveiled a series of traditional medicines made from local herbs for boosting human’s immune system against infectious diseases, including coronavirus disease ravaging countries across the world.

The products launched were Verozil – an immune booster, Bitter Leaf Capsule – specially researched and produced to attack diabetes and high blood pressure, Vision Pro – an herbal product that tackles eye problems and Rio Capsule – which regulates men’s sexual disorder.

The product launch which held at the Ile-Oodua Palace in Ile-Ife, was done through a platform called Herbal Remedies International with the Ooni as its Chairman, in partnership with the ace traditionalist; Dr. Akintunde Ayeni, C.E.O./Chairman, YEMKEM International Ltd.

Addressing newsmen, Ooni Ogunwusi who wondered why the African continent imports medicines and other medical ingredients from developed countries, explained that it is a proven fact which is equally established by the World Health Organization that Africa and indeed Nigeria have the best herbs which could be used for vaccine production.

In his goodwill message, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede, commended the Ooni over the innovation, adding that many youths would be engaged productively through this initiative.

Also speaking, Chairman of YEMKEM Int’l Ltd. Dr. Akintunde Ayeni, described the development as his greatest achievement since over forty years of practice, explaining that such a landmark achievement is more spectacular because it is coming from Ile-Ife; source of mankind and natural headquarters of the Oduduwa Race worldwide.

The Commissioner, Osun State Ministry of Health, Mr. Gbenga Adepoju in his address pledged government’s support for the products, noting that the country has what it takes to solve her problems.

In their separate speeches, National Agency for Food, Drugs, Administration and Control (NAFDAC) who was represented by the Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Jimoh Abubakar and the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) represented by Engineer Gideon Amosun, jointly declared their organizations’ support for the innovation, commending the monarch over the medical breakthrough.