Wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi Ogunwusi, has appealed to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), to “consider the situation of COVID-19 in the country” and call off their ongoing strike.

It would be recalled that NARD started a nationwide industrial action on August 2 over welfare and other conditions of service to members.

Olori Ogunwusi made the appeal while presenting items to mothers and newly born babies at the Sckye Hospitals, Akure, Ondo State capital.

She said it was imperative for doctors to consider the health standard of the citizenry and call off the strike because it could lead to loss of lives, saying any life lost would never be regained.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “I will first say that duty comes first and the work of medical doctors are sacred, actually close to the work of God. It is a passionate profession that is beyond money.

“It is about fulfilment and I will just encourage our resident doctors to call off their strike for the sake of common man in this country.”

Olori Ogunwusi while appealing to government to see the need to come into good terms with the striking doctors and ending the action in the interest of the common man said security of lives and property remained the primary responsibilities of government.