President of Odua People’s Congress (OPC) Otunba Wasiu Afolabi has appealed to the federal government to start building a united nation through justice and equity to all the segments and nationalities.

Afolabi who spoke after his induction as the national president of the group in Lagos yesterday urged the federal government to stop the trial of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, saying their right to self-determination is guaranteed by international conventions that Nigeria is privy to.

The OPC leader said the federal government is fuelling the agitation for clamour for self-determination because it failed to do the needful, which is restructuring the country.

He said the calls to break up Nigeria would not stop until all the nationality groups have a sense of belonging.

“This country’s independence was based on true federalism. Nigeria must return to that original master plan. OPC supports restructuring,” he said.

He urged members of OPC to be upright and committed to the ideals of the founder of the group, Dr. Frederick Fasehun, which was to promote peace, unity and justice in the country.