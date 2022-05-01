The OPEC Fund for International Development has expressed its support for the ongoing massive gas project embarked upon by Nigeria and Morocco.

The OPEC Fund will finance $14.3 million for the second phase of the studies in the submarine Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project.

The OPEC Fund for International Development is the intergovernmental development finance institution established in 1976 by the Member States of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

According to the project document obtained by LEADERSHIP Sunday from the website of the OPEC Fund yesterday, the sum is extended to the Moroccan government to support its national development strategy aimed at transitioning to a low-carbon energy system, diversifying its energy mix and achieving its renewable energy commitments.

The document titled ‘Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) Front End Engineering Study Phase II Project’ showed that the fund is for a study for detailed evaluations of the implementation and design process for the eventual construction of the gas pipeline, thus facilitating the final investment decision.

It said the OPEC Fund’s contribution will specifically co-finance the survey works for the North Area (Senegal – Mauritania – Morocco) of the NMGP.

Earlier, a statement by the Moroccan Ministry of Finance on Friday, said the agreement was signed by the Moroccan Finance and Economy Minister, Nadia Fettah and the general director of the OPEC Fund Abdulhamid Alkhalifa.

The Australian company WorleyParsons announced on Wednesday in a statement that it has been awarded the second phase of the studies, which is progressing in accordance with the initial project planning.

In January, the Islamic Development Bank signed an agreement with Morocco to provide $15.45 million to the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline studies.

This gas pipeline project is to cover 7,000 kilometers length through 13 West African countries, and extend to Europe, according to WorleyParsons.

The NMGP, is a new regional onshore and offshore gas pipeline that is intended to deliver natural gas resources of Nigeria to 13 countries in the West and North Africa as a continuation of the existing West African Gas Pipeline, WAGP, between Nigeria, Benin, Togo, and Ghana.

Starting from Nigeria, the 5,660 kilometers long NMGP will pass through Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, and Mauritania, to end at Tangiers, a Moroccan port on the Strait of Gibraltar, with a possible extension to Europe through Spain.

The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project is estimated to cost US$ 25 billion and it will be completed in stages over 25 years.