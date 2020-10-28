Secretary general of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammad Barkindo has said, the oil market recovery may take longer than expected as coronavirus inflections rise around the world. Barkindo, however, assured that OPEC and its allies would stay the course in balancing the market.

The OPEC and allies including Russia made a record oil output cut in April as the pandemic hit demand. They are scheduled to increase output in January as part of a gradual easing of supply cuts. Barkindo, asked at the virtual India Energy Forum by CERAWeek if the second wave of the virus required any changes to OPEC+ strategy, said hopes earlier this year of a demand re- bound had been disappoint- ed. “We were hopeful the second half of 2020 would begin to see a recovery,” Barkindo said.

“Unfortunately, both the economic growth and demand recovery remain anaemic at the moment due largely to the virus. We remain cautiously optimistic that the recovery will continue. It may take longer, maybe at lower levels, but we are determined to stay the course,” Barkindo added. Russian President, Vladimir Putin, speaking last Thursday, did not rule out extending the oil cuts for longer if market conditions warranted.

CHIKA IZUORA,