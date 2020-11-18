The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC and allies including Russia are considering postponement of a planned January increase to oil output by at least three months to support prices as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its second wave.

The OPEC+ group of producers was due to raise output by two million barrels per day (bpd) in January about 2 per cent of global consumption as part of a steady easing of re- cord supply cuts implemented this year. But with demand for fuel weakening, OPEC+ has been considering delaying the increase or even making further cuts, Reuters reports.

An option gaining support among OPEC+ nations to keep the existing curbs of 7.7 million bpd for a further three to six months, OPEC+ sources said, rather than tapering the cut to 5.7 million bpd in January. “A three-month extension is highly likely,” said one OPEC+ source. Two OPEC+ committees are meeting virtually this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Technical Commit- tee (JTC) held its meeting yesterday and the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which can recommend policy steps to OPEC+, will meet today. OPEC+ will have a full meeting on November 30 and December 1 to decide output policy for next year. Algeria, currently holder of OPEC’s rotating presidency, has backed an extension of existing cuts and top exporter Saudi Arabia has said the OPEC+ deal could be “tweaked”.

Yesterday’s JTC meeting also discussed figures showing OPEC+ compliance with pledged curbs was 96 per cent in October – less than previously thought – after inclusion of compensatory cuts for past excess production by some coun- tries, an OPEC+ source said.

The figures suggested little month-on-month progress in ensuring countries that overproduced in previous months made extra cuts now. Russia’s cumulative over- production was seen at 531,000 bpd and Iraq’s at 610,000 bpd, the source said.