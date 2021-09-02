Following the passage of the Oyo State Open Defecation Prohibition Bill into Law by the state’s House of Assembly, defaulters now face N5,000 fine or an option of non-custodial punishment of one week.

The passage followed the presentation of the report of the Ad-hoc Committee headed by Akintunde Olajide (Lagelu).

The bill was sponsored by the speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, deputy Speaker, Muhammad Fadeyi and Olusola Owolabi (Ibadan North East 1).

ADVERTISEMENT

A public hearing to harmonize the inputs of all stakeholders on the bill was conducted by the House on the 4 August, 2021.

It makes it an offence for anyone to defecate in the open or deposit feaces anywhere in the state while anyone caught and prosecuted is liable to a fine of N5000 or an option of non-custodial punishment of one week.

With the passage of the bill, it is now compulsory for house owners and companies to make provision for toilets facilities.

Anyone who failed to comply with the provision of the law is liable on conviction to three months imprisonment or a fine of N50,000 or both.

The new law further empowers the Oyo State government to seal premises, whether residential or commercial, that flouts the law.

It also makes it mandatory for the Oyo State government to erect public and mobile toilets in strategic locations across the state.