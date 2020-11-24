BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has assured that no stone will be left unturned by his administration to achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) status for Ekiti State in 2022.

The governor said a roadmap which involved partnering with critical stakeholders to ensure sustainable sanitation and protect the environment from pollution and degradation had been launched to end open defecation by 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fayemi stated this in Ado Ekiti during a ceremony commemorating this year’s World Toilet Day.

A statement by the Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Engr Bamidele Faparusi quoted Fayemi as saying that the government would soon begin aggressive construction of toilets in the capital city and other major towns to drive the ODF scheme.

Part of the strategies to achieve the set goals, according to the governor is the implementation of one-house-one- toilet policy, which would make it compulsory for all private, corporate and public buildings to have toilet and water facilities each.

The state, the governor said is partnership with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), had necessitated the declaration of Ekiti West and Gbonyin Local government areas open defecation Free by international bodies.