BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

Concerned over uncoordinated supply of drugs to illegal premises, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has solicited the support of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to tackle what it described as ”illegal activities” at the Onitsha Head Bridge drug market in Anambra State.

PCN registrar, Pharm Elijah Mohammed, made the request when he visited the commandant-general of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, at the headquarters of the NSCDC, in Abuja.

He said even though traders in other open drug markets in the country had keyed into the coordinated wholesale centres initiated by the federal government to substitute the open drug market, traders in Onitsha Head Bridge have refused to key in.

The coordinated wholesale centre is the alternative that the federal government had put in place in its policy to take care of the open drug market, Mohammed said the Onitsha Head Bridge refusal to move to the centre is an indication that they are carrying out illegal activities, saying that this cannot continue as the country cannot continue to allow the lives of its citizens to be endangered by illegal drug distribution.

“They have refused to move to the Coordinated Wholesale Centre they are supposed to move to. Kano open drug market has keyed into it, the open drug market in idumota has keyed into it and their construction is on advanced stage but that of Onitsha, they deliberately say that they are not going and that shows that whatever activity they are doing there is illegal and injurious to the lives of Nigerians.

“That is why we have come to solicit the cooperation of the NSCDC to ensure that those individuals must comply with the laws of the land. It is no longer business as usual, the issue of fake drugs has been with us for a long time.

“The issue of uncoordinated supply of drugs to illegal premises, individuals, criminalities and the rest of them are consequences of these things and most of these things have been traced to the Onitsha Head Bridge and most of the individuals there know what they are doing and they don’t want to move but this time around they have to move,” he stated.”

In his response, the NSCDC boss assured of his full support, saying it is for the good of all.