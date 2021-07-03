Collaboration among stakeholders has been identified as the best approach for the adoption of Open Educational Resources (OER), which is necessary for advancing the educational system in Nigeria.

This was the submission made at the just-concluded June edition of EdTech Mondays – an initiative put together by Mastercard Foundation in partnership with ccHub Limited which played host to the founder, naijenous.ng, Kelechi Uchenna; Development Professional, Jobberman, Daniel Emenahor and moderated by Social Engineering Practitioner – Joyce Daniel.

Speaking at the virtual roundtable titled” Open Educational Resources (OER): Should EdTech Harness Open Licenses”, the environmental engineer turned EdTech entrepreneur, Mr. Kelechi Uchenna stressed that parents and teachers cannot afford to ignore the significance of OER in the 21st-century learning environment.

According to him, it is high time that stakeholders in the sector move away from the traditional way of learning and teaching if they hope to advance educational growth in Nigeria.

He further stated that it is heartwarming to note that EdTech companies are leveraging on OERs to deliver outcomes to the different stakeholders which include teachers, students and policymakers even in the face of the low acceptability of OER.

He disclosed that though the use of OER strips EdTech companies of their competitive advantage, the freemium model remains the most effective way to addressing such a challenge.

Also speaking, Head of Learning and Development, Jobberman, Daniel Emenahor stated that the government and particularly policymakers must be at the forefront of promoting interest in the use of OER to advance learning and improving outcomes for both students and teachers.