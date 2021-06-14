The elders and leaders of the Hausa/Fulani community in Delta State have condemned the threat letter addressed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the ban on open grazing by the Southern Governors Forum.

The leaders at a briefing in Asaba on Monday, disassociated themselves from the threat by a faceless group of Fulanis, saying they have lived in the state for decades and would not do anything untoward to their host community.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Alhaji Muktar Usman, flanked by the Heads of Miyetti Allah in the state, Alhaji Musa Muhammed and Alhaji Abubakar Aruna (Coordinator) and eight others, said since the threat letter surfaced in Asaba and Agbor, the entire Fulani community have been restless and disorganised.

He said the Hausa/Fulani community was ready to provide any necessary assistance to the state government and security agencies in their bid to fish out the authors of the threat letter.

They pledge unalloyed loyalty to the ‘Stronger Delta’ mantra and commended Governor Okowa for his giant strides over the years.

“We are not responsible for the threat letter. The governor, who is peace-loving and the good people of the state that have played host to us for years, should look elsewhere for the perpetrators. We shall continue to be law abiding,” they stated.

LEADERSHIP recall that a group of unidentified persons on Sunday threatened to attack Asaba and Agbor in Delta State should Governor Okowa fail to withdraw his support for the ban on open grazing within 72 hours.

An unsigned letter containing the threat was pasted at strategic locations in Asaba, including the fence of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel along Infant Jesus road.

The letter titled, ‘Fulani jihadist warning: An open message to Delta State’, was dated June 13, 2021.

It read, “This is to inform Delta State that the Fulani of Usman Dan Fodio leadership shall do everything it can to uphold the legacy of our heritage of open grazing; for we are nomadic people from origination and shall never negotiate the ownership of Nigeria, West Africa and Sub-Sahara.

“We hereby demand the Governor of Delta State to immediately withdraw his earlier stand on the call to ban open grazing in 17 regions (states) in not less than 72 hours from the above date, and also withdraw his position as the leading voice for the governors.”

The group, in the letter, which was not signed, said they were always aware of every development in the South, adding they knew about the hosting of the South-South, South-East and South-West governors meeting in Asaba.

The letter added, “Failure to adhere to this demand for being the host of the 17 governors, Delta State, most likely, the city of Asaba and Agbor, shall encounter severe consequences than that of Bornu, Kebbi, Kastina, Kaduna, Enugu, Benue, Oyo and many more that will not respect the Fulani’s heritage.”