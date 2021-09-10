For allegedly violating the Anti-Open Grazing Law, the Ondo State security network codenamed Amotekun Corps has arrested three herdsmen and 56 cows.

The herdsmen and the cows were arrested at Awara, a farm settlement in the Ikare axis of the headquarters of Akoko North-East local government area of the State.

Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this to journalists at the agency’s headquarters in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

It was also gathered that the suspects have been told to pay the stipulated fines stated in the Anti-grazing Law.

The Seriki Hausa of Akungba Akoko, Alhaji Idris Jumil Ismaila, however, appreciated the governor of Ondo State, for allowing them to settle out of court and promised to sensitise his people on the implications of violating the anti-open grazing law.