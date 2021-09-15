The ban on open grazing and the spate of insecurity in the country are some of the priorities in the agenda of a meeting by the Southern Governors’ Forum billed to hold in Enugu tomorrow.

A source close to the forum said the meeting convened to discuss issues affecting the development of the region will appraise the ban on open grazing in the region as well as the security challenges in the country.

The source who did want his name in print said, “The issue of ban on the open grazing would be discussed extensively and the plan to ensure that the law becomes effective in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Part of the agenda would be how to ensure that the region ensures proper monitoring of their boundary to ensure that criminals who may escape from the onslaught going on in some states in the North do not have access to the region.”

The 17 governors from the region will be hosted by Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu.

The first and second meetings of the southern governors, which deliberated on regional and national issues, were held in Delta and Lagos States, respectively.

It is expected that the governors will use the opportunity to deliberate on issues affecting the region and other national issues.

The 17 governors of the southern states had, in a meeting held in Lagos on July 5, 2021, urged all the states in the region to ensure that the legislation against open grazing of cattle is put in place on or before September 1.

The decision was taken after individual attempts to address the menace of open grazing in southern states failed.

The governors under the Forum of Southern Governors, in one voice, announced a ban on loose cattle in all the 17 southern states.

But as of September, only a few states in the region had enacted laws banning open grazing in compliance with the resolution to put regulations in place by September 1.