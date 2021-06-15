National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the alleged Fulani jihadists’ threat to attack Delta State because of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s opposition to open grazing.

Advertisements





In an open letter to President Buhari by NAPS Senate president, Comrade Emeka Rex, the students warned that they would be forced to shut down all campuses in the country if Buhari failed to address the alleged threat within seven days.

The students leader frowned at the threat because of the ban on open grazing in Delta, saying “on this note, the NAPS senate leadership issue a seven-day ultimatum for Your Excellency to rise to the occasion and address this particular threat by the Fulani Jihadist to avoid security breach and unforeseen unrest on or before Monday 21st of June 2021.”

“We as association are not to be mute over the threat against our collective patrimony by the Fulani Jihadist sect. Upon the expiration of our ultimatum if Your Excellency fails to address this threat to lives and bring the culprits to book, the leadership will not hesitate to take a drastic measure, mobilize, use all legal and constitutional actions to press our demands home.

“Your Excellency, I wish to refer to the above subject matters, the Senate leadership received distress calls from her teeming members, particularly polytechnic students in Delta State, the host state of the NAPS senate secretariat concerning a trending and online circulating release signed by one Fulani Jihadist Group, claiming to unleash terrors on unsuspecting Deltans,” the letter reads in part.