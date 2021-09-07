The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday committed the bill on open grazing to the committee on agriculture after it scaled second reading.

The House also read for the first and second time the state’s Value Added Tax bill and asked the committee on finance which is handling it to report on Thursday.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, described the ‘Prohibition of Open Cattle Grazing Bill’ as timely and one that would ensure harmonious relationship between herders and farmers and protect the environment of the state and the southwest zone.

The speaker also suggested that the bill should make provision for the registration of herders and prepare them for ranching.

“Allocating parcels of land is not enough but there should be training of those who would go into ranching,” he said, noting that ranching is expensive and requires adequate preparation.

Concerning the bill on VAT, Obasa said it would lead to, “increase in revenue and increase in infrastructural development. This is in line with fiscal federalism that we have been talking about.”

Obasa said the VAT law, when passed, would help the state meet challenges in its various sectors. He also urged the Lagos State government to do everything legally possible to ensure the judgement of a Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, is sustained even up to the Supreme Court.

He lamented a situation where about N500 billion is generated from Lagos State while N300 billion is generated from other southwest states and paltry amounts are disbursed to them in return.

“It is an opportunity for us to emphasise again on the need for the consideration of true federalism,” he said.