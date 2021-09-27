An Islamic cleric and founder of Islamic Research Centre, Sheikh Mohammad Nuru Khalid, has called for the stoppage of moving cattle around to graze openly, saying that nomadic system is no longer fashionable.

Sheikh Khalid also warned against sacrificing meritocracy for religious and ethnic sentiments in choosing leaders ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is as the founder of 1001 voices, Chief Ide Owodiong

Idemeko, said that with good governance and meritocracy in the system, nobody will care where the next president of the country will come from.

Both the Islamic cleric and Chief Idemeko were among the participants at the zoom town hall meeting organised by the National Association of Seadogs, NAS (Pyrates Confraternity) Abuja 1 Chapter, to commemorate the 2021 International Day of Peace with the theme “Fostering Peace in a Climate of Mutual Distrust, the Role of Leadership.”

The town hall meeting which was moderated by Mr. Viktor Oscar Ikiriko, a peace ambassador and public commentator, also had in attendance Mrs Kemi Okenyodo, a legal practitioner and executive director, Rule of Law and Accountability Centre.

In his presentation, Sheik Khalid opined that peace was possible in Nigeria but “we first need to create psychological peace in the people. It is only when one has peace of mind that he or she can give peace to others.”

In his own submissions, Idemeko posited that to foster peace, ordinary citizens need to be brought into the policy making process and also have increased access to quality education, good healthcare, affordable housing and enhanced food security.

“It is only when citizens are physically empowered before they can contribute meaningfully to social discourse,” he said.