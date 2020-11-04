By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

A key player in the nation’s aviation industry has advised the federal government to nullify the ongoing open hearing on the proposed amendments of Nigeria Aviation Bills on account of segregated representation and poorly conceived laws.

The chief executive officer of Turtle Aviation Consulting, one of Nigeria’s leading aviation consulting companies, Dr Daniel Young gave the advice in a letter made available to LEADERSHIP.

In the open letter addressed to the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Dr Young said he has observed with pains the possibilities that the current efforts by the Federal Ministry of Aviation to review and amend (with new introductions) the extant bills of the nation’s aviation agencies and that such step might lead to irredeemable chaos if made effective immediately.

Attributing his fears majorly to segregated representation and poor conception of the amendments, Dr Young stated that the intended amendments are improperly-tilted and obnoxious to the existing industry acts.

“It might interest you all to note Sirs that there are several negative debates against the necessity of the ongoing public-hearing on the bills regarding the six agencies of the Nigeria aviation industry”, Dr Young declared.

According to the Turtle Aviation Consulting boss, there has been outright non-observance of established rules governing such fundamental changes and this gives room for questioning the integrity, necessity, objectivity and sincerity of the hearing at times like this.

Dr Young further stressed that “the limited time provided for inputs and debates on the proposed amendments on the house floors are insufficient for stakeholders to drive home their points given the very technical nature of the operations and issues of the industry.

The aviation expert is also, of the opinion that lawmakers might not be sufficiently briefed to comprehend the issues as they stand during the open-hearing sessions.

If left unchecked and allowed free passage, Dr Young noted that the all-important aviation industry stands the risk of having a mixture of polices not tempered by sound judgment and are likely to spark-off unrests and protests by employees, operators and aviation labour unions in future.

“Sirs, as critical partners in our democracy (who Nigerians hold in high esteem), allowing this bill free passage would be nothing but abominable and an outrage against posterity .As already observed in the proposed amendments, the outlined contradictions cannot be allowed to slip undeterred through the hallowed chambers of the 9th Nigeria National Assembly. You would also affirm that most of the representatives of the agencies at the the ongoing hearing are not happy being constrained to keep straight faces for fear of being victimized for their contrary views during the open-hearing”, he added.

According to him, most of the proposed changes to Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Act never considered the job security and post-employment interests of FAAN employees, adding that available documents on the proposed ‘Airport Concession and PENCOM Scheme’ already pose sufficient threats to the employees of FAAN as the new amendments are primed to rob FAAN employees of their long years of service-savings, already deducted from their salaries but not remitted to either PENCOM or any of the PFA’s in excess of 160 Billion Naira in actuarial value’.

He therefore, suggested that the Public-Hearing be aborted to allow for a wider stakeholder involvement and contributions to the proposed Aviation Agencies’ Bills.

When adopted, Dr Young opined that the final product of properly re-convened public-hearing sessions for the intended amendments would be a true reflection of the wills and desires of the critical stakeholders of the industry.

This according to him, would principally justify the trusts reposed in the lawmakers by the electorates as that would help safeguard, preserve and uphold our national heritage against interests capable of running the industry aground through improper amendments to extant bills and pre-meditated privatization of national infrastructure in the guise of airports concessioning.