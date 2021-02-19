By Jonathan Nda Isaiah

Dear minster, I am writing to you on the precarious security situation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which you are the minister. I am sure you get security reports and read the media reports on how kidnappers and other criminal elements have taken over Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Mr Minister, the FCT is supposed to be the safest place in Nigeria, immune from security challenges and the reasons are not far fetched. The FCT is the home of the President, Vice President, Senate President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and also our lawmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT should be a model for other states to follow, but alas, the FCT under your watch is now one of the most dangerous places to live since it’s creation as the nation’s capital.

Mr Minister, did you know that there are 90 per cent chances that your car will be stolen or burgled if you park in any location in Abuja in broad daylight, even if you park in front of a police station?Every single day we hear tales of cars being stolen and the police are helpless.

Mr Minister, did you also know that Kuje is now the kidnap headquarters of Abuja? Recently, three persons were kidnapped on a farm on the Kabi axis in Pegi area of Kuje Area Council of the FCT. Anytime we hear of Pegi in the news it is because of one case of kidnapping or the other. A resident of Pegi confirmed that kidnappings in the community is underreported as it has become a daily occurrence.

Mr Minister the most sickening report I read in recent times was the kidnap of seven children and an adult from an orphanage in Abaji. Who did that?

A reporter with the Punch Newspaper was kidnapped with two other persons in Kubwa which is fast becoming another zone of kidnappers.

Oga Minister, do you remember the circular from August 20 which was signed on September 4 by a comptroller of enforcement at the Customs headquarters in Abuja. According to information from the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), there is the existence of Boko Haram terrorists’ camps within and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Further reports have it that they are planning to attack some selected targets within the territory. They are reported to have set up their camps in the identified enclaves.”

Mr Minister, Do you also know that if you car breaks down at night in Abuja, your best chance of staying alive is to abandon the car? Flyovers/under/overhead bridges are now the dens of criminals in the FCT. A colleague’s phone was snatched at one of the bridges, he rushed to the nearest police post and the police told him “you should know that bad boys are always operating around Mabushi Bridge.”

This proves that the police are aware of the hotspots and are helpless about the situation.

Mr Minister, most of the streetlights in Abuja are not working and hoodlums have taken advantage of that.

Mr Minister, Abuja is collapsing under your watch and something needs to be done fast. I heard from several people that you are a good and religious man and I know you will want to leave a legacy as one of the best FCT ministers the country ever produced.Securing Abuja is a must sir and I hope you get to read this letter and act fast.